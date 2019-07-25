Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.62% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.6% are Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.