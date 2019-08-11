Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
