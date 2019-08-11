Contrasting of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.