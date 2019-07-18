Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.