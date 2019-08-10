Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

We are comparing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Celyad SA
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Celyad SA.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celyad SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Celyad SA
|-20.56%
|-5.33%
|-45.9%
|-45.8%
|-63.12%
|-37.44%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Celyad SA
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 2 of the 3 factors Celyad SA.
Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
