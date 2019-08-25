Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.