Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
