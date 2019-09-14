Contrasting of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 50.33% and its average price target is $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 86.3% respectively. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.