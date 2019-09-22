Contrasting of TiVo Corporation (TIVO) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the CATV Systems. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 8 1.51 N/A -2.90 0.00 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 13 3.02 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TiVo Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TiVo Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

TiVo Corporation has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TiVo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TiVo Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TiVo Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 67.2% respectively. TiVo Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4%

For the past year TiVo Corporation had bearish trend while Hemisphere Media Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Hemisphere Media Group Inc. beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.