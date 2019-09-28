Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,092,150,170.65% -319.2% -106.8% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,292,038.12% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 89.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.