Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.85 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.