Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.52 N/A -1.85 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has an average price target of $21.8, with potential upside of 34.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.