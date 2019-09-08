Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We are comparing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 98.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.