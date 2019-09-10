Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -1.85 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 475.50 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.