Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,395,802,098.95% -319.2% -106.8% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,715,775.75% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 53.74% and its consensus target price is $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 63.8% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.