Contrasting of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.58 N/A -1.85 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.78 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.