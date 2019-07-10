Contrasting of Titan International Inc. (TWI) and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

As Farm & Construction Machinery companies, Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) and Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International Inc. 5 0.16 N/A -0.17 0.00 Astec Industries Inc. 35 0.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan International Inc. and Astec Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Astec Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Titan International Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Astec Industries Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan International Inc. Its rival Astec Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.1 respectively. Astec Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Titan International Inc. and Astec Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Astec Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 130.95% for Titan International Inc. with consensus price target of $10. Competitively the consensus price target of Astec Industries Inc. is $41, which is potential 31.33% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Titan International Inc. seems more appealing than Astec Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan International Inc. and Astec Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.84% of Titan International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Astec Industries Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan International Inc. -5.05% -19.79% -3.83% -27.21% -53.57% 13.09% Astec Industries Inc. -3.5% -22.8% -15.42% -13.94% -44.16% 4.11%

For the past year Titan International Inc. was more bullish than Astec Industries Inc.

Summary

Titan International Inc. beats Astec Industries Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. Its Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment. Its Energy Group segment offers thermal fluid heaters, process heaters, waste heat recovery equipment, liquid storage systems, and polymer and rubber blending systems under the HEATEC name; storage tanks, concrete plants, and rubberized asphalt and polymer blending systems; portable drilling rigs and related equipment for the water well, environmental, groundwater monitoring, construction, geothermal, mining, and shallow oil and gas exploration and production industries; high pressure diesel powered pump trailers used for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; drilling rigs for the oil and gas industries; and commercial and industrial burners and combustion control systems, as well as tree pulpwood chippers, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, and blower trucks. The company sells its products through sales agents, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and dealers. Astec Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.