Contrasting of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) and Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Inc. 7 0.00 22.36M -0.14 0.00 Manulife Financial Corporation 17 1.37 1.96B 1.96 9.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiptree Inc. and Manulife Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tiptree Inc. and Manulife Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Inc. 315,819,209.04% 1.1% 0.2% Manulife Financial Corporation 11,238,532,110.09% 13% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tiptree Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.01 beta. Manulife Financial Corporation’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tiptree Inc. and Manulife Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 53.7%. About 24% of Tiptree Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18% Manulife Financial Corporation -2.95% -1.42% -1.26% 13.14% -1.36% 27.41%

For the past year Tiptree Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manulife Financial Corporation.

Summary

Manulife Financial Corporation beats Tiptree Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.