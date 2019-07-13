Contrasting of Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

As Savings & Loans companies, Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.89 N/A 2.56 10.80 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.29 N/A 1.21 10.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation. Central Federal Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Federal Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Central Federal Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. -6.81% -0.38% -3.6% -4.43% -13.79% 24.33% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Central Federal Corporation.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.