Contrasting of Tilray Inc. (TLRY) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Inc. 58 70.05 N/A -1.02 0.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 3 28.79 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Tilray Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -24.8% MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41%

Liquidity

Tilray Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, MEI Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Tilray Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MEI Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tilray Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tilray Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.5, and a -15.69% downside potential. Meanwhile, MEI Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 385.71%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MEI Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Tilray Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tilray Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 59%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Tilray Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.78% of MEI Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilray Inc. 6.19% -0.69% -36.73% -55.13% 0% -30.68% MEI Pharma Inc. 6.48% -0.32% 7.77% -4.88% 23.32% 18.18%

For the past year Tilray Inc. had bearish trend while MEI Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tilray Inc. beats MEI Pharma Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.