Contrasting of Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s Inc. 9 0.96 19.74M 0.82 10.01 Apex Global Brands Inc. 2 0.00 13.93M -0.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tilly’s Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s Inc. 208,447,729.67% 14.2% 7% Apex Global Brands Inc. 773,759,928.90% -85.7% -12.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that Tilly’s Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Apex Global Brands Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tilly’s Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tilly’s Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 58.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tilly’s Inc. shares and 44.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares. Tilly’s Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 6.8% are Apex Global Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Tilly’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apex Global Brands Inc.

Summary

Tilly’s Inc. beats Apex Global Brands Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.