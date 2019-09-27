Contrasting of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

We are comparing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|32
|0.00
|154.44M
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|486,731,799.56%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 average target price and a 21.25% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
