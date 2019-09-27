Contrasting of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

We are comparing Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 32 0.00 154.44M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 486,731,799.56% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 average target price and a 21.25% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Pinterest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.