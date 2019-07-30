Contrasting of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU) and Its Competitors

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. N/A 11 60.30 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The potential upside of the rivals is -47.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Dividends

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s competitors beat Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.