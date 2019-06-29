Contrasting of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (TBRGU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

Both Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. is currently more affordable than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.