Contrasting of THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Since THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.27 N/A -0.33 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of THL Credit Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both THL Credit Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.32% and 29.96% respectively. About 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year THL Credit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.