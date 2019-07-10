Contrasting of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE)

Both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN (NYSE:UVE) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.83 N/A -3.45 0.00 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 33 1.14 N/A 3.29 8.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN -1.51% 0.55% -24.32% -34.53% -14.05% -22.6%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. had bullish trend while UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN had bearish trend.

Summary

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS IN beats on 5 of the 7 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.