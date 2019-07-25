Contrasting of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.82 N/A -3.45 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 96 0.83 N/A 6.91 13.83

In table 1 we can see Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Allstate Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, The Allstate Corporation’s potential upside is 3.35% and its consensus price target is $105.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and The Allstate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 82.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was less bullish than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Allstate Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.