Contrasting of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.72 N/A -1.75 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,044 1.89 N/A 37.36 29.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Markel Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has weaker performance than Markel Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Markel Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.