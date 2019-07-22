Contrasting of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -4.10 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 133.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 184.74% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with consensus price target of $50. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 56.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.