Contrasting of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 22.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.