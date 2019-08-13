Contrasting of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is a contrast between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.59 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.08%. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.