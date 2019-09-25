Contrasting of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1145.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 141.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.