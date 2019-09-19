Contrasting of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD Inc. 3 49.70 N/A -0.64 0.00 Biogen Inc. 240 3.11 N/A 27.00 8.81

Demonstrates TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Biogen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0.00% -159.7% -73.6% Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.86 shows that TherapeuticsMD Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Biogen Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TherapeuticsMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Biogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32

Biogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $270.84 average price target and a 14.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Biogen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 92.1%. Insiders held roughly 17.76% of TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Biogen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TherapeuticsMD Inc. -2.27% -16.02% -49.29% -57.76% -61.05% -43.57% Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97%

For the past year TherapeuticsMD Inc. was more bearish than Biogen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Biogen Inc. beats TherapeuticsMD Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.