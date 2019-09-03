Contrasting of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.86 N/A 1.96 9.29 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 45 0.70 N/A 2.18 19.79

Table 1 demonstrates The Wendy’s Company and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than The Wendy’s Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Wendy’s Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Wendy’s Company and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Wendy’s Company has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Wendy’s Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Wendy’s Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Wendy’s Company and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 1 2.17

The Wendy’s Company’s consensus target price is $20.06, while its potential downside is -8.82%. On the other hand, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s potential upside is 20.64% and its consensus target price is $45.83. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Wendy’s Company and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 0% respectively. The Wendy’s Company’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, 0.3% are The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company had bullish trend while The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats The Wendy’s Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.