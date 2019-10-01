Contrasting of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Both The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 147 1.32 253.37M 10.02 14.63 Amerisafe Inc. 67 1.91 18.95M 3.88 16.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Amerisafe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Travelers Companies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Travelers Companies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Travelers Companies Inc. and Amerisafe Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 171,986,152.59% 11.2% 2.5% Amerisafe Inc. 28,119,899.09% 17.2% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Amerisafe Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The Travelers Companies Inc. and Amerisafe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average price target is $139, while its potential downside is -4.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Amerisafe Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.