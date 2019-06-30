Contrasting of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 183 19.78 N/A 1.91 104.65 Open Text Corporation 38 3.85 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Open Text Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Trade Desk Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Open Text Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. The Trade Desk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Trade Desk Inc. and Open Text Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$196.67 is The Trade Desk Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and Open Text Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 77.8%. 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Open Text Corporation.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.