Contrasting of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 225 15.47 N/A 1.92 137.07 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.96 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Trade Desk Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Trade Desk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.93% and an $231 average target price. Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average target price is $68.33, while its potential upside is 25.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Trade Desk Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 92% respectively. 1% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.