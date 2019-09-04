Contrasting of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Both The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank 57 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41 Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.33 N/A 2.05 10.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc. Unity Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently more expensive than Unity Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares and 49.6% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Unity Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank has 17.54% stronger performance while Unity Bancorp Inc. has -0.24% weaker performance.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats on 8 of the 10 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.