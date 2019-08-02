Contrasting of The St. Joe Company (JOE) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

We will be comparing the differences between The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 17 10.48 N/A 0.52 37.29 LGI Homes Inc. 66 1.08 N/A 5.81 12.09

Demonstrates The St. Joe Company and LGI Homes Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LGI Homes Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The St. Joe Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than LGI Homes Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The St. Joe Company and LGI Homes Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8% LGI Homes Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.96 beta means The St. Joe Company’s volatility is 4.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, LGI Homes Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The St. Joe Company and LGI Homes Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe Company 0 0 0 0.00 LGI Homes Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, LGI Homes Inc.’s potential downside is -5.87% and its consensus price target is $67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of The St. Joe Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 94% of LGI Homes Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The St. Joe Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 4.1% are LGI Homes Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% LGI Homes Inc. 1.24% -2.32% 0.51% 18.37% 36.41% 55.44%

For the past year The St. Joe Company has weaker performance than LGI Homes Inc.

Summary

LGI Homes Inc. beats The St. Joe Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.