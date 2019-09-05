Contrasting of The St. Joe Company (JOE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The St. Joe Company has 95.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The St. Joe Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The St. Joe Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.50% 3.80% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The St. Joe Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company N/A 17 37.29 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

The St. Joe Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The St. Joe Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The St. Joe Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.71 2.93

The rivals have a potential upside of -29.38%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The St. Joe Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year The St. Joe Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

The St. Joe Company is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. In other hand, The St. Joe Company’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The St. Joe Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The St. Joe Company’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.