Contrasting of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 10 1.36 50.50M -0.92 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 10 1.65 38.79M -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights the Rubicon Project Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 527,139,874.74% -39.5% -14.1% Mitek Systems Inc. 398,663,926.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand, has -0.23 beta which makes it 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Mitek Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.13% and an $9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.25, which is potential 33.30% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.