Contrasting of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

the Rubicon Project Inc. has 68.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have the Rubicon Project Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 521,155,830.75% -39.50% -14.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares the Rubicon Project Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 50.50M 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

With average target price of $9, the Rubicon Project Inc. has a potential upside of 4.05%. The potential upside of the competitors is 72.43%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, the Rubicon Project Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of the Rubicon Project Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has stronger performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Volatility & Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

the Rubicon Project Inc. does not pay a dividend.