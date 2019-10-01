Contrasting of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

This is a contrast between The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Foreign Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 5 0.00 2.24B 0.32 16.97 East West Bancorp Inc. 42 1.23 144.57M 4.52 10.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. East West Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and East West Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 46,666,666,666.67% 3.3% 0.2% East West Bancorp Inc. 341,611,531.19% 16.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and East West Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 East West Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, East West Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $51.5, while its potential upside is 16.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares and 91.6% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 68.6% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s shares. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc -7.56% -5.94% -14.47% -16.46% -20.3% -3.76% East West Bancorp Inc. -0.56% 1.35% -5.9% -7.67% -26.23% 10.29%

For the past year The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has -3.76% weaker performance while East West Bancorp Inc. has 10.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors East West Bancorp Inc. beats The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.