Contrasting of The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) compete with each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service Corporation 58 2.55 10.70M 0.53 105.37 Catasys Inc. 16 -0.54 6.17M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Providence Service Corporation and Catasys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service Corporation 18,378,564.07% 0% 0% Catasys Inc. 38,927,444.79% 161.5% -172.7%

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Catasys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Providence Service Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Catasys Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Providence Service Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catasys Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.63% of The Providence Service Corporation shares and 14.4% of Catasys Inc. shares. 0.9% are The Providence Service Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Providence Service Corporation 5.39% -3.53% -14.84% -12.03% -20.28% -7.13% Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91%

For the past year The Providence Service Corporation had bearish trend while Catasys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Providence Service Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Catasys Inc.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.