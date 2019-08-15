Contrasting of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 76 1.25 N/A 5.50 14.74 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 31 1.03 N/A 3.29 7.54

Table 1 highlights The Progressive Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Progressive Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Progressive Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Progressive Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Progressive Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Progressive Corporation’s upside potential is 12.46% at a $85 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Progressive Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 75.3% respectively. About 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation had bullish trend while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.