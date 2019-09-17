Contrasting of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Its Competitors

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Procter & Gamble Company has 64.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.27% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.22% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Procter & Gamble Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.50% 8.90% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Procter & Gamble Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company N/A 110 28.33 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

The Procter & Gamble Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.33 2.40 2.30 2.44

With average price target of $118, The Procter & Gamble Company has a potential downside of -2.88%. The peers have a potential upside of 60.38%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that The Procter & Gamble Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Procter & Gamble Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Procter & Gamble Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Procter & Gamble Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. The Procter & Gamble Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Volatility & Risk

The Procter & Gamble Company is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Competitively, The Procter & Gamble Company’s peers are 18.89% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors The Procter & Gamble Company.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.