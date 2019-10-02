Contrasting of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Since The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 133 2.48 433.21M 11.07 12.91 SunTrust Banks Inc. 64 4.77 441.84M 5.61 11.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SunTrust Banks Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 326,187,787.06% 10.6% 1.3% SunTrust Banks Inc. 691,130,924.45% 11.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, SunTrust Banks Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and SunTrust Banks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$147 is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.14%. Meanwhile, SunTrust Banks Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 2.98%. The data provided earlier shows that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. appears more favorable than SunTrust Banks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and SunTrust Banks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 85.4%. About 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23% SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SunTrust Banks Inc.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors SunTrust Banks Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.