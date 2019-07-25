Contrasting of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 130 3.74 N/A 10.91 11.79 Banco Santander-Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 16.01

In table 1 we can see The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Santander-Chile seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3% Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 18.5% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Banco Santander-Chile.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00

$146.25 is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 3.84%. Competitively Banco Santander-Chile has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 8.36%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Banco Santander-Chile seems more appealing than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Banco Santander-Chile has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 15.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07% Banco Santander-Chile 0.5% -3.81% -10.3% -7.36% -14.89% -5.35%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has 10.07% stronger performance while Banco Santander-Chile has -5.35% weaker performance.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Banco Santander-Chile on 7 of the 11 factors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.