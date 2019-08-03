Contrasting of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.73 N/A 0.01 405.73 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 280.11 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Peck Company Holdings Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares and 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. 87.8% are The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.