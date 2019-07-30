Contrasting of The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG) and Its Rivals

The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Navigators Group Inc. has 76.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Navigators Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Navigators Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Navigators Group Inc. N/A 70 65.66 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

The Navigators Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Navigators Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Navigators Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Navigators Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is -98.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Navigators Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year The Navigators Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

The Navigators Group Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Navigators Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Navigators Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Navigators Group Inc.’s rivals beat The Navigators Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.