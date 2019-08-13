Contrasting of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The National Security Group Inc.
|12
|0.42
|N/A
|1.09
|10.26
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|24
|0.55
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The National Security Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The National Security Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0.00%
|5.8%
|1.9%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0%
|-7.17%
|-7.17%
|-29.89%
|-25.73%
|-14.37%
|1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
|1.08%
|3.77%
|3.35%
|23.57%
|-0.04%
|32.71%
For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors The National Security Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.
