Contrasting of The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 1.09 10.26 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.55 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The National Security Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The National Security Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend while 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors The National Security Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.