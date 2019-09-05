Contrasting of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Its Competitors

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Meet Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 2.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Meet Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. N/A 4 39.54 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

The Meet Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio The Meet Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Meet Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

With average target price of $7.67, The Meet Group Inc. has a potential upside of 124.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 85.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Meet Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has -25.70% weaker performance while The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Meet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that The Meet Group Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.